KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 10: Clyde Edwards-Helaire #25 of the Kansas City Chiefs scores a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the third quarter at Arrowhead Stadium on September 10, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KSNT) – Chiefs’ running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is off the injury report for Sunday’s game, according to a Twitter post from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Edwards-Helaire did not play in the Chiefs’ super wildcard game due to a shoulder injury. He last played on Dec. 26 in the Chiefs’ final regular season home game.