Clyde Edwards-Helaire out against Cincinnati on Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are on the road to face the Cincinnati Bengals without their top rusher, Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Edwards-Helaire left last week’s game early against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a collarbone injury.

He’s recently returned to play in Week 11 vs. the Dallas Cowboys after a lower body injury in Week 5 vs. the Buffalo Bills.

He has gained 213 rushing yards and four touchdowns since his return.

Running backs Darrel Williams and Derrick Gore have stepped in during that time and have had quality seasons so far.

Jerick McKinnon could also see time in the backfield if he is healthy enough to play.

