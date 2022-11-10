KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s been nearly 10 years since Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning set the single-season passing yard record, but now Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on pace to challenge it.

In 2013, Manning, who played for the Denver Broncos, threw for 5,477 passing yards in route to a fifth Most Valuable Player trophy and a Super Bowl appearance.

Manning’s record broke former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees’ record set two years earlier. Both were set when the league played 16 games each season.

Mahomes is on pace to break that record so far this season, with the league now playing 17 games a season. Right now, he sits at 2,605 yards.

Through eight games, Mahomes is averaging 325.6 yards-per-game. He needs 320 yards-per-game to tie Manning’s record. At his current pace, he would throw for 5,534 yards this season.

However, against his final nine opponents, the 2019 NFL MVP averages 302.8 yards-per-game in his career.

Opponent Yards/Game Games vs Jacksonville Jaguars 346 yards 2 at Los Angeles Chargers 258 yards 8 vs Los Angeles Rams 478 yards 1 at Cincinnati Bengals 308 yards 2 at Denver Broncos 253 yards 9 at Houston Texans 242 yards 2 vs Seattle Seahawks 273 yards 1 vs Denver Broncos 253 yards 9 at Las Vegas Raiders 315 yards 9 Per Pro-Football-Reference

The numbers aren’t decisive as he still has three division opponents and two games against teams he has only faced once remaining on the schedule.

Also, depending on record and seeding, it is never sure if a starting quarterback will play in the final game of the season.

Mahomes is coming off back-to-back 400-yard games, becoming the first Chiefs quarterback to do so.

If he can continue his run of high-yardage performances, the likeliness of surpassing Manning’s record increases.

The second-half of the season begins on Sunday when the Jaguars visit GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

