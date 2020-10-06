Defense leads Chiefs in win over Patriots

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) — The Kansas City Chiefs beat the New England Patriots 26-10 Monday night in Arrowhead Stadium to move to 4-0 on the season.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 236 yards with two touchdowns.
Tight end Travis Kelce led the team in receiving yards with 70.
The Chiefs defense was on fire tonight, recording three interceptions. One of those picks was taken back to the house for a touchdown.
Kansas City will be back in Arrowhead Stadium this Sunday, Oct. 11 as they take on the Las Vegas Raiders at noon on CBS.