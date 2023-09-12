KANSAS CITY, Mo (KSNT) – New details have been released for Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones’ new one-year contract with the team.

According to NFL Network’s insider Ian Rapoport, Jones’ new contract he signed Monday is worth up to $25 million. The base salary of $19.5 million remains the same in his final year but has a chance to make up the fines he lost for holding out through training camp.

Jones will still be a free agent after the 2023 season. He is expected to play in the Chiefs’ week two matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 17.