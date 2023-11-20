KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The Chiefs fell to the Eagles in a Super Bowl rematch in KC on Monday night.

The 21-17 loss pushes the Chiefs record to 7-3.

Both teams punted on their first drives before the Chiefs scored first on a three-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Justin Watson. The Eagles evened the game at seven with a touchdown in the final minute of the first quarter.

The teams traded interceptions in the second quarter. L’Jarius Sneed picked off Jalen Hurts, and Mahomes threw one in the end zone to give Philadelphia the ball back.

The Chiefs regained the lead in the final two minutes of the first half with a touchdown pass from Mahomes to Travis Kelce.

The Chiefs added a 43-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter to take a 17-7 lead in halftime.

Neither team scored for more than ten minutes of game time to start the second half. However, the Eagles broke the scoring drought with a Jalen Hurts touchdown run with 4:05 left in the third quarter to pull within a field goal.

Travis Kelce fumbled in the red zone early in the fourth quarter, giving the Eagles the ball back in a 17-14 game. Luckily for the Chiefs, the defense forced Philadelphia to punt.

The luck didn’t last forever. The Eagles scored again on a one-yard punch from Jalen Hurts, taking a 21-17 lead with just more than six minutes left.

With just over one minute left, Mahomes threw two deep balls to Marques Valdez-Scantling and Noah Gray, but both were dropped. The Eagles got the ball back with 1:27 left and kneeled out the clock.

The two drops bring the Chiefs to 26 in the season, which is the most in the NFL.

Mahomes completed 24 of 43 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns. The Chiefs will have a shorter week to prepare for the Raiders. KC plays in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 26.