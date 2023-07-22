ST. JOE, MO. (KSNT) – Former Wildcat Ekow Boye-Doe is using his experience at K-State to guide his journey with the Chiefs.

Boye-Doe started his career at K-State on the scout team, similar to how he had to prove to the Chiefs at rookie minicamp that he deserves a contract.

“I’m here now and I’m here for a reason,” Boye-Doe said. “I have my opportunity, and I just go out there every day and show them what I’m about.”

Signed as an undrafted free agent, Boye-Doe is ready to prove people wrong.

“I’ve always had that underdog mentality. Ever since I was little, they always said I was too small, or whatever, so I just have that chip on my shoulder, and it’s always been that way,” Boye-Doe said.

The former Wildcat is making the most of his opportunity.

“It’s just been a dream of mine to be a part of this,” Boye-Doe said. “I just go out there and ball, and whatever comes, comes.”

Boye-Doe continues to share that his quickness is what sets him apart from other defensive backs.

“I think I showed skills that not everyone has, like speed,” Boye-Doe said.