KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Jackson County Prosecutors have asked a judge to sentence former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid to four years in prison for a crash that severely injured a five-year-old girl.

Britt Reid is scheduled to be sentenced Friday afternoon in a Jackson County courtroom.

Reid’s attorneys disagree with the prosecutor’s request, and according to a sentencing memo, suggest he should be sentenced to either probation or house arrest instead of prison time.

The former Chiefs linebackers coach pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated causing serious injury and seriously injuring the girl in September.

In its sentencing memo, prosecutors point to Reid’s past criminal record as part of the reason they believe a four-year sentence is appropriate. The document also mentions the severity of the victim’s injuries.

In 2007, Reid was arrested in a road rage case and for carrying a gun without a license. In 2008, Reid served five months of an eight-month sentence in Pennsylvania for DUI while on prescription medication and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Jackson County prosecutor’s sentencing memo also mentions that Reid was involved in a road rage incident in Johnson County, Kansas, in November of 2020, but Reid was never charged in the case.

Reid’s defense team says he takes responsibility for his actions and “regrets the consequences of his conduct.” It also states that his guilty plea saves the court and the family of the injured girl the time and expense of a trial.

The documents also shows that prosecutors agreed to ask for a four-year sentence in exchange for Reid’s guilty plea.

In the past, the mother of the injured girl has expressed on social media that she does not agree with the plea deal, or the four-year sentence.