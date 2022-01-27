KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All of Chiefs Kingdom celebrated after the Kansas City Chiefs’ amazing comeback against the Buffalo Bills. Well, everyone except one fan.

After Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce to win the game, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones ran up and grabbed a fan’s Michelob ULTRA to celebrate. Everyone in the picture was cheering, except for a woman named Julie Collins.

Collins ended up squashed next to Jones and later tweeted that she was upset because her ULTRA was spilled during the excitement.

Jones and Michelob ULTRA said they realize nobody likes a spilled beer. The two teamed up to give Julie all the ULTRA she needs to keep a smile on her face ahead of the AFC Championship at Arrowhead Sunday.

Michelob ULTRA is also releasing a limited-edition “Stone Cold Julie” t-shirt for Julie, and other Chiefs fans, to wear to the game. The slogan is a play on Chris Jones’ nickname.

The shirts are $25 and available in black or white. Michelob ULTRA said a portion of each sale benefits Habitat for Humanity of Kansas City.