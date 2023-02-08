KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Millions of people plan to watch the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on FOX4 Sunday evening.

Even those who don’t like football will watch for the commercials and Rihanna’s first Super Bowl halftime show.

Rihanna will need to sing at least two songs to make fans in both Kansas and Missouri happy, according to GetCenturyLink.

The company used data from Spotify and Billboard Hot 100, plus Google Trends, to analyze the most searched Rihanna songs in each state during November 2022.

In Missouri, fans are all about “Umbrella.” So are fans in 11 other states. The song also has more than 986 million streams on Spotify, according to GetCenturyLink.

Kansas is the only state in the country where the top-searched Rihanna song is “Rude Boy.”

While fans are betting on which songs Rihanna will sing, it’s not the only official bet to make.

Bettors and putting money on which song she’ll sing to open and close her halftime show.

Rihanna has released 53 singles during her career with 25 making it into the top 5 on the Billboard Top 40.

As of Wesdnesday, Sports Interaction reports “Diamonds” is the favorite for Rihanna to use to open the halftime show. Her most-famous hit, “Umbrella” is the favorite to close the show.

There are also prop bets on how many songs she’ll sing, what color her first outfit will be, the color of her hair, and guest appearances during the show.

All of which will be decided during the halftime show during Super Bowl LVII on FOX.