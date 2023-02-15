KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – Hundreds of thousands of Chiefs’ Kingdom fans turned out Wednesday to celebrate the team’s Super Bowl victory in the streets of Kansas City.

The Kansas City Chiefs won the 57th Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Ariz. on Sunday. This is the third championship win for the franchise. They won in 1970, 2020 and now 2023. Fans from Topeka to New Jersey chatted with 27 News about celebrating the hard work the team put in.

One part of this season people worried about was when it came to Tyrann Mathieu and Tyreek Hill. But fans Nancy Hicas, who came from New Jersey, and Jazlyn Epps from Kansas said the team proved they could do it without the key players from the last Super Bowl win.

“I think it’s not so much about one player. It’s about what you do and how you prove it,” Epps said. “We have an amazing quarterback, amazing tight end. It’s not so much about one person or two people. It’s a team. That’s why I was so supportive of the team.”

“The team’s got a lot to offer, at the end of the day,” Hicas said. “And, obviously, it’s shown this season. We are Super Bowl champs!”

Other fans from northeast Kansas couldn’t help but repeat “words of wisdom” from players, especially Travis Kelce. As well as a motivational quote from “The Voice of the Chiefs”, Mitch Holthus.

“They can doubt us,” Jordan Kuluva recited from Holthus. “They can disrespect us. But they’re going to have to deal with us!”

“You know we come from Topeka!” Riley Bohannin said, who made the trip from Topeka to celebrate the team. “We got to show out, represent for the boys. Everyone out there. Everyone in the league. Everyone knows about this! Snowflake it. Let’s go! We came for our right, to party!”

The players took a few minutes to speak to the large crowd lining downtown Kansas City and Union Station. Travis Kelce, wanted people to take a trip down memory lane when the team was doubted they would make it far this season.

“Let me take you back to 2022 in the month of, maybe, April,” Kelce said, Chiefs tight end. “Guys were getting signed left and right. the haters were saying that the Chiefs would never make the playoffs.”

Fans also got quite the experience as a former KC Chiefs legend Jamaal Charles stopped to greet fans at Johnny’s Tavern in the Power & Light District in Kansas City. Charles is the all-time leading rusher in franchise history. He handed out shirts, koozies and more to fans sitting in the restaurant, after sharing what Chiefs player he was impressed by during the game.

“Pacheco did a great job, you know what I’m saying,” Charles said. “Coming in, doing what he’s supposed to do. I know, in the future, if he keeps up this, he might be an all-time leader rushing in team history, beating my record. So, I’m pulling for Pacheco. I’m happy with all the success for him. I like his energy. I like the way he gets up out of the play and celebrates. I like everything about him. I think he has the same passion that Pat got for the game to love. You can just see that he cares.”

Congratulations to the 57th Super Bowl winners, the Kansas City Chiefs!