TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka residents can shop for limited edition Kansas City Chiefs merch at a fast food chain restaurant.

As part of Red Wednesday, McDonald’s is hosting a giveaway for Chiefs fans across the Capital City to prepare for the season opening game. Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Kansas CEO Mindee Reece shared with 27 news it’s partnering with the Kansas City Chiefs to sell Limited Edition Red Friday Super Bowl Champions Flags at all McDonald locations.

Starting at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6, the flags are being sold for $5, with no purchase limit, at Topeka McDonald’s drive-thru’s. According to Reece, flag supplies are limited, so it’s first come, first serve. Proceeds from the flag sale will go towards funding Topeka’s Ronald McDonald House.