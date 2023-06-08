KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs aren’t bringing back one of their top pass rushers.

After he was cut three months ago, former Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark has signed with AFC West rival Denver Broncos, according to reports.

The 29-year-old garnered 23.5 sacks and 32 tackles for loss in his time in Kansas City.

Clark is third all-time in Chiefs postseason sacks with 13.5, the most sacks for the Chiefs in a single postseason with five, three Pro Bowls and two Super Bowls.

He joins a unit that needs a little more juice at pass rusher with Randy Gregory and Baron Browning as the primary edge rushers.

Clark will hope to aid the Broncos in ending their losing streak to the Chiefs when they face them first time on Thursday Night Football on Oct. 12.