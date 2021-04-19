Former Chiefs Quarterback Alex Smith announces retirement from football

KSNT News
by: Mark Feuerborn
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) looks for a receiver during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – Alex Smith has announced his retirement from football Monday morning.
The former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback made the announcement in a video on his Instagram account:
View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Smith (@alexsmith_11)
