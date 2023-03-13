KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are continuing to make changes to their offensive line.

Former Chiefs right tackle Andrew Wylie signed a three-year, $24 million deal with the Washington Commanders. He now joins former Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

The Chiefs now lose Wylie and starting left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. after signing former Jaguars offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor to a four-year, $80 million deal.

Wylie spent five seasons with the Chiefs, playing right guard along with right tackle. He started every game for the Chiefs last season.

He leaves the franchise with two-time Super Bowl championships.