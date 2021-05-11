Former Kansas City Chief pulls man from burning truck to safety

KANSAS CITY, MO – CIRCA 2011: In this handout image provided by the NFL, Brandon Bair of the Kansas City Chiefs poses for his NFL headshot circa 2011 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by NFL via Getty Images)

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (WDAF) — He used to chase down some of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Last week a former defensive end for the Kansas City Chiefs used his speed — and courage — to race toward a burning truck and save a man’s life.

Brandon Bair told the East Idaho News that he was driving to work Thursday evening when he saw a train hit a semi near his home northwest of Idaho Falls.

The 36-year-old former NFL Defensive End said he drove down the median to get to the front of the train. By that time the truck was on fire and the driver was trapped inside.

Courtesy Logan Yeaman and East Idaho News

The train conductors told him to get away from the truck, Bair said.

“It was a conscious decision that I’m going in because he needs help right now,” Bair said. “I ran up to the window and saw dripping hot flames all over inside of the truck. I could see a guy in a seatbelt and was able to reach in and get it off of him. He was talking, and I told him we had to get out of here now.”

Bair described to the East Idaho News how he worked with the 25-year-old truck driver to break the steering wheel with smoke and flames surrounding them. He then pulled the driver out of the rear window to safety.

The truck driver is hospitalized and being treated for his injuries.

Bair said he does not consider himself a hero and said anyone else would have done the same thing if they were in the same situation. He was not burned and only had a few scratches.

According to the East Idaho News, Bair moved to Idaho with his wife and four daughters after retiring from the NFL in 2016. He played for the Chiefs, Oakland Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles during his career.