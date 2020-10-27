Former Wildcat and current Chief Byron Pringle taking advantage of every opportunity in KC

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Byron Pringle #13 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts prior to Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle wasn’t sure he would make the team when they signed him as an undrafted free agent out of K-State in 2018. He’s battled injury, made his way off the practice roster, and is finally shining, mainly on special teams. For him, it’s all about taking advantage of whatever comes his way.

“After the 43 yard field goal, it’ll be taken out by Byron Pringle,” CBS announcer Kevin Harlan said on Sunday’s broadcast of the Broncos-Chiefs game as Pringle began a kick return.

“I just took full advantage of the opportunity to be back there,” Pringle said.

“The kicker to beat, look at Pringle, galloping free!” Harlan said, with the enthusiasm only a play-by-play announcer possesses.

Pringle has always made the most of his situation, he’s gone from a two star recruit, to a Super Bowl champion.

“Opportunity is always something I’ll take full advantage of,” Pringle said. “Going to JuCo (junior college), I took full advantage of that opportunity. Being able to play for Bill Snyder, I took full advantage of that opportunity. Here in Kansas City, and having an opportunity, to me it’s just an opportunity for me to come in here and showcase my talent.”

That kickoff return and a great play on a the punt team stood out yesterday, but those within the Chiefs have know what he’s capable of for a while.

“And then for Pringle to get back there and make that return, I mean he hit that thing like he was back at K-State,” Chiefs and former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes said.

“I mean, he was a good player in college with the return game, he was good in preseason when we did it, he’s healthy, and so we wanted to give him an opportunity back there,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said.

With a catch to seal the game last week, and repping ‘Special Teams U’ yesterday, Pringle and coach Reid would like to see a bigger roll in the offense, and the Florida native will surely be ready if the time comes.

“When given an opportunity, everybody has trust in him,” Reid said.

“Whenever my name’s called, I’m just gonna give it my all,” Pringle said.