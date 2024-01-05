KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will already be without several starters in their last game of the regular season.

Four of those starters will be out due to injury:

WR Kadarius Toney (hip)

LT Donovan Smith (neck)

WR Rashee Rice (hamstring)

CB L’Jarius Sneed (calf)

Toney will miss his fourth game this season after a tumultuous year of drops and inconsistent play.

Smith will miss his fifth game this year after suffering a stinger against the Green Bay Packers in early December.

Rice will miss his first NFL regular season game ever. The rookie leads the team with seven touchdown receptions, a franchise rookie record.

Sneed will miss his first game of the season after being a game-time decision last week against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes also will not play as backup Blaine Gabbert will start for him. It’s unknown if tight end Travis Kelce will play or how much. Head coach Andy Reid said his snap count has not been finalized, as of Friday afternoon.

The offensive line will rotate so starters get fewer reps before the playoffs next week.

Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. Sunday.