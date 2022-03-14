KANSAS CITY (KSNT)- Frank Clark will be staying in Kansas City, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport announced on Twitter Monday night that Clark has re-worked his contract. The new deal is an estimated two years and $29 million, with an upside of $36 million.

Clark’s previous contract had him receiving roughly $19 million in the 2022 season and $20 million in 2023.

This fall will be Clark’s fourth season in Kansas City. The 28-year-old defensive end had 20 tackles and 4.5 sacks in 14 games with the Chiefs last season.