KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom, your team is celebrating another Super Bowl Championship.

Bud Light is along for the party and plans to help Chiefs fans celebrate along the Championship Parade Route Wednesday.

“Jamaal Charles has officially landed in Kansas City with a truck full of cold beers for the ENTIRE city, making the celebration #EasyToEnjoy,” Bud Light tweeted after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII.

Donna Kelce, mom of Kansas City Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce, will also be involved in the Bud Light giveaway Wednesday, according to the company.

Sweepstakes

Fans also have until Monday, Feb. 13 at 11:59 p.m.to enter a Bud Light Drawing that will take place on Feb. 17.

Bud Light plans to select 100 potential winners from the people who enter the sweepstakes. Each winner receives a $25 Cash App payment and can be used to buy as many Bud Lights as the money will cover.

How to Enter

There are several ways to enter the giveaway.

FACEBOOK

Visit Bud Light’s Facebook page and find the Sweepstakes post. Reply to it with the hashtags #EasyToEnjoy and #Sweepstakes. Fans who complete this step will receive one entry into the Sweepstakes.

INSTAGRAM

Visit and follow @BudLight on Instagram. Reply to the Sweepstakes post and reply to it. Make sure your reply includes the hashtags #EasyToEnjoy and #Sweepstakes. Fans who complete this step will receive one entry into the Sweepstakes.

TWITTER

Fans can earn three entries by utilizing their Twitter account. Completing each step below earns one entry daily.

Follow @budlight on Twitter and tweet a message that includes the hashtags #EasyToEnjoy and #Sweepstakes.