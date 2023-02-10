PHOENIX (KSNT)- Chiefs rookie cornerback Joshua Williams was playing Division II football just over a year ago.

The 2022 fourth round draft pick attended Fayetteville State University in North Carolina. Even in year one, he’s playing a big role for the Chiefs at the defensive back spot.

Williams says the trust his coaches and teammates have placed in him, and other young players, means a lot.

“These guys really trust us, our coaches trust us,” Williams said. “They really want to develop us as great players and I think they’re doing a great job. They’re coaching us well, they’re holding us accountable.”

Many NFL players don’t see the field much in year one. That hasn’t been the case for Williams. He says being thrown right into the action is likely to have a positive impact on his career and the careers of young players around him getting similar opportunities.

“All this experience that we’re getting through the playoffs and that we got through the regular season is paying off,” Williams said. “I feel like it’s going to make us better in the long run.”

The Chiefs rookie tries to remind himself how special his ‘job’ truly is.

“Sometimes you’re just sitting there week by week, playing, not really thinking about anything besides the assignment,” Williams said. “There’s really some fantastic things going on and it’s a blessing.”

Williams became popular among Chiefs fans with a huge interception in the AFC Championship game. He had one pick in the regular season, too.