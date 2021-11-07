Chiefs hand Packers their second loss

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – NOVEMBER 07: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass during the first quarter in the game against the Green Bay Packers at Arrowhead Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) — The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Green Bay Packers 13-7 Sunday. Kansas City capitalized on several Packers miscues on special teams.

Kicker Mason Crosby missed his first field goal attempt and then got his second one blocked. Later in the half on a Chiefs kickoff, the Green Bay kick returner touched the ball and Kansas City recovered. The Chiefs started the drive on the 10-yard line but settled for a 24-yard Harrison Butker field goal.

In the first quarter, Travis Kelce caught a one-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes to put the first points on the board. Mahomes had 20 total completions for 166 yards and a touchdown.

Butker nailed a 55-yard field goal with seconds remaining in the half to extend the lead.

Kansas City takes on the Las Vegas Raiders on the road at 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14.