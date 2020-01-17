Heinz will pay your flight change fee if your team doesn’t make the Super Bowl

MIAMI GARDENS , Fla. (KSNT) – Hienz Ketchup has an offer for fans whose team doesn’t make it to the Super Bowl.

They will cover the change fees for a few lucky winners to re-route their Miami-bound flight to a destination of their choice for just 57 cents.

Some football fans are already booking flights to Miami for Super Bowl LIV, hoping their team will make it all the way.

While there is only room for two teams, not all hope is lost. If your team doesn’t win their conference championship game, head to the Heinz flight change website at 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20 to enter to win the flight re-route contest.