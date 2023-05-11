KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT)- The Chiefs full 2023 schedule was released on Thursday. Here’s who, and when, the defending Super Bowl Champs will play in the upcoming season.

Note: Bolded letters indicate a home game, being played in Arrowhead Stadium.

Week 1: Lions , Sept 7

, Sept 7 Week 2: Jaguars, Sept. 17

Week 3: Bears , Sept. 24

, Sept. 24 Week 4: Jets, Oct. 1

Week 5: Vikings, Oct. 8

Week 6: Broncos , Oct. 12

, Oct. 12 Week 7: Chargers , Oct. 22

, Oct. 22 Week 8: Broncos, Oct. 29

Week 9: Dolphins (In Frankfurt, Germany), Nov. 5

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: Eagles , Nov. 20

, Nov. 20 Week 12: Raiders, Nov. 26

Week 13: Packers, Dec. 3

Week 14: Bills , Dec. 10

, Dec. 10 Week 15: Patriots, Dec. 18

Week 16: Raiders , Dec. 25

, Dec. 25 Week 17: Bengals , Dec. 31

, Dec. 31 Week 18: Chargers, Jan. 6/7

The Chiefs season opener will be a Thursday night football game. The week six meeting in KC with the Broncos will also be a Thursday night game. The matchups with the Eagles, in week 11 and the Patriots, in week 15, will both be Monday Night Football Games.

Other prime time slots for KC are in week 4 and week 13, both on Sunday Night Football.

The week 16 meeting with the Raiders will take place on Christmas day, kicking off at noon. The Super Bowl rematch will also be a highly anticipated game, happening just before Thanksgiving.

The Chiefs New Years Eve meeting with the Bengals will kickoff at 3:25 p.m.

The Chiefs released the full schedule on social media.