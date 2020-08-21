‘He’s got very soft hands’: Chiefs hype up new punter Tommy Townsend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s a new punter in town, and Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub is already praising his performance on the field.

Tommy Townsend, formerly a Florida Gator, was picked up by the Chiefs this year as an undrafted free agent. Toub said they wanted him on the team when they saw him at the NFL combine.

“I felt like he was the best punter at the combine,” Toub said. “He’s really consistent. He really bombs the ball. He gets the ball off quick, he’s athletic. He’s everything you’re looking for.”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 29: Tommy Townsend #43 of the Florida Gators celebrates after his teams win over the Michigan Wolverines during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Gators defeated the Wolverines 41-15. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

Previous longtime punter Dustin Colquitt announced he would be leaving the Chiefs this past April. His contract had ended, and he was released. He had been with the Chiefs for 15 years.

Toub also touted the rookie punter when asked about the dynamic between Townsend and long snapper James Winchester.

‘He’s doing a great job with his hands. He’s got very soft hands, and he’s a natural catcher. It’s been so smooth,” Toub said. “During the offseason, they worked together, and they did stuff on their own, and they came in here at a high level. They didn’t come in here just starting out, so it’s a credit to Tommy…”

However, Toub quashed the idea that Townsend would take over on kickoffs.

“Butker is our main kickoff guy. But Tommy, like I said, he can do a lot of different things—he can kick off, he can kick field goals. But Butker is the number one—in my mind—is the best kickoff man in the league,” Toub said.