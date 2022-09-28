TOPEKA (KSNT) – As of right now, Sunday night’s game will be played in Tampa. But, because of hurricane Ian, that game could potentially be moved to a mutual location in Minnesota.

On various sports books, the Chiefs currently sit between a -1 and -1.5 favor over the Buccaneers.

But if the game is moved to the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, sports betters could very well see that line move.

“I could see the line definitely swinging more to Kansas City being a minus three, maybe even a minus four by the time we get to Sunday,” writer for The Athletic Gene Clemons said.

With the game being up in the air on where it’s played, this has one sports better waiting to see what the odds are come Sunday.

“Definitely would wait,” sports better Chad Gray said. “See where the lines move. My gut is that it probably favors Brady and the Bucs in that fashion. It being indoors, less environmental factors that he might have outdoors.”

But if the game is moved, Charlie Rhoades has a different take on the seven time Superbowl champion and the Bucs.

“I think it’s gonna take [Tom Brady] out of his element a little bit where he don’t have his home crowd now,” Sports better Charlie Rhoades said. “He had to change his plans at the last minute. The Chiefs were already traveling. Think Mahomes and them will be fine. I think the spread will actually favor them a little bit more.”

But at the end of the day, no matter who you’re going with…

“Whichever side you’re on, you probably won’t see people sprinkle on the other side,” Clemons said. “Because I think that if you’re pro-Kansas City as a better, three points isn’t gonna change it. If you’re pro-Tampa Bay, now you’re getting three points, that’s obviously not gonna change your bet. But you might see people double down and put a second bet in on that same type of thing.”

If Sunday night’s game changes locations, it wouldn’t be the first time. A game switched venues because of weather in 2021 when the Saints and Packers ended up playing in Jacksonville due to hurricane Ida.