TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thursday’s NFL kickoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions can be viewed on KSNT 27. Live coverage starts at 6 p.m., the game kicks off at 7:20 p.m.

If you do not have access to our free over-the-air signal or can’t access our signal through your TV provider, you can also watch the game through NBC’s streaming service, Peacock. The service is $5.99 per month.

For those headed to Arrowhead Stadium for the home opener, parking lots open at 3 p.m. and gates to the stadium open at 5 p.m.

Make sure to join KSNT 27 News for pregame coverage at 5 p.m. and live postgame coverage following the game.