How you can get the autographs of 4 Chiefs players

Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) speaks during a news conference on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Aventura, Fla., for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Chiefs Kingdom, some of your Super Bowl LIV Champions will be signing autographs at Kansas City-area Dick’s Sporting Goods locations over the next week.

The players include wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, defensive end Frank Clark, defensive tackle Chris Jones and safety Tyrann Mathieu.

Dick’s said they will distribute a limited number of wristbands first-come, first-serve the day of the event.

The sporting goods chain said fans cannot bring in outside items to be signed. The players will only sign items purchased from Dick’s or the complimentary card.

See the full list of autograph signings below:

Saturday, Feb. 8 – Demarcus Robinson at Lee’s Summit DICK’S

Wristband Distribution: 9 a.m. (225 wristbands distributed)

Player Appearance: 2 – 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 9 – Frank Clark at Leawood DICK’S

Wristband Distribution: 10 a.m. (225 wristbands distributed)

Player Appearance: 2 – 3:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 10 – Chris Jones at Leawood DICK’S

Wristband Distribution: 9 a.m. (225 wristbands distributed)

Player Appearance: 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 11 – Tyrann Mathieu at Zona Rosa DICK’S

Wristband Distribution: 9 a.m. (225 wristbands distributed)

Player Appearance: 7 – 8:30 p.m.