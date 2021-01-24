‘I have not washed this jersey since…’ Chiefs superfans share superstitions

A worker cleans seats in Arrowhead Stadium before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — A lucky hat, specific spot on the couch, tried and true tailgate menu: These are just a few superstitions FOX4 heard when we polled Chiefs fans about what they do to ensure Patrick Mahomes and company keep winning.

Right now, it’s hard to argue with the results. Kansas City finished the 2019 season on a nine-game winning streak, playoffs included, to capture the franchise’s first Super Bowl title in 50 years.

Fast forward to the “Run It Back” tour this season, the Chiefs are a collective 15-2 when factoring in regular season and playoff games, and rattled off a stretch of 10 wins in a row after an early season loss to the Raiders, only slipping up again with backups playing against the Chargers in Week 17.

The stage is set for the Chiefs to repeat as AFC champions on Sunday, hosting the conference title game for a third consecutive season, with only the Buffalo Bills standing in their way.

All across Chiefs Kingdom fans will don jerseys they haven’t washed, hats that always come through in the clutch and scout out that lucky spot on the couch before kickoff. Hear about some of those superstitions in this feature from KC Kickoff.