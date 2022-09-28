KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL is waiting to see what happens with Hurricane Ian to determine if Sunday night’s Chiefs-Buccaneers’ game will be relocated.

While fans still don’t know where the game will kickoff, we do know where it will be played if the NFL moves the game from Tampa due to Hurricane Ian.

FOX4 confirmed with the NFL if the game needs to be moved, it will be played in Minneapolis at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The stadium is the home of the Minnesota Vikings, but the team is playing the New Orleans Saints in London Sunday morning.

The NFL said it could make the decision to move the game as late as Friday and still have the stadium, and teams, ready to play in Minnesota Sunday night.