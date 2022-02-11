LAS VEGAS — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby are usually staring at each other from across the line of scrimmage, but during the 2022 Pro Bowl, the two AFC West stars shared a sideline.

Cameras caught a moment between the two where Crosby asked Mahomes what it was like to be coached by Andy Reid.

“What’s Andy Reid like? Is he chill?” Crosby asked Mahomes. “He’s super cool. It’s almost like your uncle,” Mahomes told Crosby. “He’s like, cool, cool, cool, but don’t disappoint him, ’cause he’ll get mad at you.”

Mahomes then told Crosby about how much freedom Uncle Reid gives his players.

“He gonna give you your freedom to do what you want to do,” Mahomes said. “You just can’t take advantage,” Crosby replied. “Exactly,” Mahomes said.

Mahomes then went on to praise Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, who also coached the AFC in the 2022 Pro Bowl.

“I bet Vrabel would be an awesome coach, dude,” Mahomes said. “He’s a player, so he understands, but he’s gonna make sure you get your [expletive] done.”

Crosby is entering the final year of his rookie deal and could test the free agency market after the 2022 season.