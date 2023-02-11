SCOTTSDALE, Az. (KSNT)- There’s a Chiefs themed bar in Scottsdale, Arizona.

This is not a regular sports bar that put up Chiefs flags for Super Bowl week. Pub Rock Live is a ‘Chiefs Bar’ the entire year, even when the Chiefs aren’t playing in Arizona.

“It is Chiefs 365 days out of the year,” bar manager Mack Sweeney said.

The bar is filled with Chiefs jerseys, flags, memorabilia and, more often than not, Chiefs fans.

Needless to say, the folks at Pub Rock Live were thrilled when the Chiefs booked their ticket to play in the Super Bowl just down the road in Glendale.

“We’ve been the biggest Kansas City Chiefs fan in Arizona for 10 years,” Sweeney said. “They’re coming to Arizona and we get to host their Super Bowl party. I’m just relieved and thrilled.”

So how does a team that plays in Missouri end up with a bar of its own all the way down in Scottsdale?

Nancy Stevens has owned the bar for 10 years and it was her call, with the suggestion of many other Chiefs fans, to turn it into a KC masterpiece. To make a wild story even crazier, Nancy grew up in Montana. She didn’t have an NFL team nearby. When she got into football, the Chiefs were her team of choice.

Nancy bought the bar 10 years ago with her brother, who is a Green Bay Packers fan. She made him a deal: If she could turn it into a hopping Chiefs bar within two years they’d stick with it long term… and leave out any Packers gear.

“It took exactly two years,” Stevens said. “The very first day we did it there was three of us at the bar watching the Chiefs. But it just evolved since then and after all these years we got a great crowd.”

Bar management says they see as many as 500 customers on a day when the Chiefs have a regular season game. They’ve blown those numbers out of the water during Super Bowl week. Chiefs fans from all over have flocked into the popular spot. They’re greeted by drinks, food and friendly Chiefs Kingdom faces.

“It’s great,” Sean Seipolt, who made the trip down from Kansas City for the big game, said. “It’s KC. That’s what we want with all the fans here.”

Gearing up for the Chiefs in the big game is fun enough, but getting to do it surrounded by hundreds of other loyal KC fans makes it even better.

“It’s great being in Arizona and having all these Chiefs fans around us,” KC native Jan Spiess said. “Everybody here loves the Chiefs.

The bar is also bumping live music as fans flock in. On Saturday, Pub Rock Live had not one but two Andy Reid lookalikes in the house.