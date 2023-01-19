KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some plays never leave a player’s memory. That’s the case for Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco.

The last time the Jags faced the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10, Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was knocked out of the game and the next game with a concussion after a hit from Cisco.

On Thursday, Smith-Schuster said he received a message from Cisco on Twitter apologizing for the hit.

“He’s been in the league for quite some time,” Smith-Schuster said. “I know his game. He plays hard. He’s a good player, so nothing wrong with that.”

“I just gotta play harder.”

After that Week 10 game, the Chiefs said they were inspired by that hit and Cisco’s hit on receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Now as the Jags prepare to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round, Smith-Schuster said he’s just focused on this game.

“I just play ball at the end of the day. I think everything is set up how it’s meant to be. I don’t think about the past,” he said.