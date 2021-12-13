Josh Gordon tests positive for COVID

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 14: Josh Gordon #19 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT)- Chiefs wide receiver Josh Gordon has tested positive for COVID, according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.

The Chiefs have placed Gordon on the Reserve/ COVID-19 list.

Gordon scored his first Chiefs touchdown on Sunday in the Chiefs 48-9 win over the Raiders. The Chiefs picked up Gordon as a free agent in late September.

In six games with the Chiefs so far this season, Gordon has only four receptions for 27 yards. The veteran wide receiver had his best season in 2013 with the Browns, when he tallied over 1,600 receiving yards.

