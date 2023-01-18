KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for the home playoff experience at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Chiefs players always enjoy playing games at Arrowhead, and for some players it will be their first time playing at the stadium in a playoff atmosphere.

For safety Justin Reid, this will be his second playoff game in Kansas City with his first being a memorable one.

Reid was a starting safety for the Houston Texans when the Chiefs came back from a 24-0 first half deficit to win 51-31 in the 2020 AFC Divisional Round.

Since he already has a sense of the environment, he’s excited to see how the fans come out.

“Fans going crazy, popcorn flying all over the place. It’s loud, barely hear conversations with each other. But it’s an electric atmosphere, and we feed off that type of energy.”

Reid has 83 tackles (59 solo), a sack and seven passes defended this season.

With the Jacksonville Jaguars coming off of a big comeback win over the Los Angeles Chargers, the Chiefs defense knows they must be at their best against the Jags.

“You’ve seen what happens if you don’t keep your foot on the pedal throughout the whole game,” Reid said.

“That’s a talented team over there.”

With the Chiefs secondary featuring three rookie corners, Reid harped on the young players about how different playoff games are from the regular season.

“Don’t make the game any bigger than what it is. But you take care of your technique, focus on the details, you should be fine,” he said.

“Mistakes are magnified, but if you’re keyed in to what your technique is, what you’ve been doing all season, you’ll come out of it OK.”