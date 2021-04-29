K-State star Byron Pringle re-signs with Chiefs

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Byron Pringle #13 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts prior to Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Byron Pringle is officially coming back to Kansas City for another year. The wide receiver from K-State made his return to KC official today, signing the tender which was extended to him earlier in the offseason.

The one-year deal is estimated to be worth $2.13 million. The Chiefs originally signed Pringle in 2018 as an undrafted free agent.

In the 2020 season, Pringle posted 160 yards receiving on 13 receptions. He also contributed on the special teams unit, where he returned 10 kicks for a total of 324 yards and one touchdown.