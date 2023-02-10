GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Kansas City Chiefs will be at full strength heading into Super Bowl Sunday.

The Chiefs listed no players on Friday’s injury report.

L’Jarius Sneed broke news earlier this week that he cleared concussion protocol and would play in the the Super Bowl.

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who suffered an ankle injury in the AFC Championship, also said he is ready to go.

Wednesday, quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he is “definitely in a better spot” when it comes to his ailing right ankle than during the AFC championship game. The newly crowned MVP said he doesn’t expect to be limited by his ankle Sunday.

Chiefs wide receiver Travis Kelce hasn’t mentioned a back spasm issue since it nearly prevented him from playing in the AFC Championship game.

The Chiefs placed wide receiver Mecole Hardman on injured reserve after he re-aggravated a pelvis injury during the AFC Championship, so he will not play.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire is healthy and active. The running back will be available for the game after suffering a high ankle sprain against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11.