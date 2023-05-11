KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs already know a few times and dates for the 2023 season ahead of the full NFL schedule reveal on Thursday night.
The Chiefs will travel to Germany to play the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt on Nov. 5, squaring off against former star wide receiver Tyreek Hill.
The NFL announced on Thursday morning that Kansas City will open the season at home against the Detroit Lions on Thursday, Sept. 7.
Chiefs fans also know to circle a couple of holidays this winter, with a Christmas Day game against the Las Vegas Raiders, and a New Year’s Eve matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Watch for further schedule updates on this page ahead of the full reveal at 7 p.m. Thursday.
- Week 1 vs. Detroit Lions, Thursday, Sept. 7 at 7:20 p.m. on NBC
- Week 2 vs. TBA
- Week 3 vs. TBA
- Week 4 vs. TBA
- Week 5 vs. TBA
- Week 6 vs. TBA
- Week 7 vs. TBA
- Week 8 vs. TBA
- Week 9 vs. Miami Dolphins in Germany, Sunday, Nov. 5 at 8:30 a.m., TV network TBA
- Week 10 vs. TBA
- Week 11 vs. TBA
- Week 12 vs. TBA
- Week 13 vs. TBA
- Week 14 vs. TBA
- Week 15 vs. TBA
- Week 16 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, Monday, Dec. 25 at noon on CBS
- Week 17 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 31 at 3:25 p.m. on CBS
- Week 18 vs. TBA
The Chiefs are scheduled to play these teams at home:
- Denver Broncos
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Buffalo Bills
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Miami Dolphins (Home designation in Germany)
- Chicago Bears
- Detroit Lions
- Philadelphia Eagles
The Chiefs will play these teams on the road:
- Denver Broncos
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- New England Patriots
- New York Jets
- Green Bay Packers
- Minnesota Vikings
Along with the Eagles game, the most anticipated matchups are when the Chiefs face the Dolphins, Bengals, Bills, Bears, Jets and Jaguars along with their AFC division rivals.
The Dolphins host an array of weapons on both sides of the ball led by Hill, who has been jokingly taunting his former team and some former teammates all year.
The Bengals and the Bills have become AFC rivals of the Chiefs because of their recent run-ins in the regular season and playoffs, and all of the teams and fanbases involved feel that way.
The Bears have a budding star in quarterback Justin Fields, who will have his first duel with Patrick Mahomes. Chicago’s general manager Ryan Poles is a former Chiefs scout and front office executive that has made some impressive moves in his short time in the Windy City.
The Jets matchup will be the first time that Mahomes has faced star QB Aaron Rodgers in a game that will be a sort of passing of the torch from the last generation’s top quarterback to this generation’s top quarterback.
The Jaguars are led by head coach Doug Pederson and a number of Jags personnel who used to work for the Chiefs and Andy Reid. The teams also met in the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs last season.
