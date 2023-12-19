KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame member Ed Budde has died at the age of 83 of natural causes, family told FOX4 Tuesday.

The former left guard played for Kansas City for 14 years, from 1963-1976. Only one other player has been with the Chiefs for longer.

Budde’s daughter confirmed her father died peacefully in his sleep Tuesday morning with his wife of 65 years Carolyn by his side.

He’s survived by his daughter Tionne Ellegard, of Raymore; and sons Brad, of California, and John, of Michigan.

“Most people know my dad as a great football player,” Ellegard said. “But he was a really great dad.”

Budde helped the Chiefs win two American Football League Championships in 1966 and 1969 and the team’s first Super Bowl in 1970 with famed quarterback Len Dawson.

He was selected to the AFL All-Star game or AFC-NFC Pro Bowl seven times (1964 and 1967-72) over his long career. The Pro Football Hall of Fame also named Budde to its AFL all-time team.

FILE – In this Jan. 11, 2970 file photo, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson prepares to handoff to running back Mike Garrett (21) as running back Robert Holmes (45) and guard Ed Budde (71) lead the play during the Super Bowl in New Orleans. (AP Photo, File)

Budde retired after the 1976 season and was later inducted into the Chiefs Hall of Fame in 1984.

His son, Brad Budde, grew up around the team before becoming an All-American at USC. He was then the Chiefs’ first-round draft pick in 1980, playing with the team through 1987.

Ed and Brad Budde became the first — and only — father and son in NFL history to be drafted in the first round to the same team. They both also played the same position.

“And top it all off, we are both number 71,” Brad Budde previously told FOX4.

Back in April, when Kansas City hosted the 2023 NFL Draft, the league honored the father-son duo by having them announce a Chiefs pick on Day 2.