Kansas City Chiefs head coach, Andy Reid, talks about the team’s win against Cleveland

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is helped off the field by teammate Mike Remmers, right, after getting injured during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Press conference begins at 12 p.m.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gives his weekly press conference the day after the Chiefs defeat the Browns, 22-17, to clinch a spot in the AFC Championship game Jan. 24.

During the third quarter against Cleveland quarterback Patrick Mahomes was hit hard and taken to the locker room. Mahomes would later be ruled out for the remainder of the game. Backup Chad Henne took over the reins of the offense and led them to a win.

"He's doing great right now, which is real positive." – Andy Reid on Patrick Mahomes #CHIEFSKINGDOM pic.twitter.com/tddj8JsJK2 — Pete Francis (@Pete_Francis) January 17, 2021

The No. 1 seeded Chiefs will face off with the No. 2 seeded Buffalo Bills in Arrowhead Stadium at 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 24 for the AFC Championship.