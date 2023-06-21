KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs got the ring, now they’re ready to show off the bling.
A week after the Chiefs received their Super Bowl LVII rings, the team dropped news about the “Chiefs Champions Tour.”
The organization said the tour will give fans outside of the Kansas City metro a better chance to celebrate the team’s Super Bowl LVII win.
The Chiefs Champions Tour is designed around the Lombardi Trophy. Every stop will be slightly different. Some will even include appearances by KC Wolf, Chiefs Cheerleaders, and the Rumble drumline.
Chiefs Champions Tour Schedule
- Saturday, June 24
- Omaha
- Omaha Baseball Village at The Old Mattress Factory
- Tuesday-Wednesday, June 27-28
- Jefferson City, Mo.
- Missouri State House
- Saturday, July 1
- Wichita
- Scheels Grand Opening Celebration
- Sunday, July 16
- Leawood
- Helzberg Diamonds
- Monday, July 17
- Topeka
- Kansas State House
- Sunday, July 23
- Newton, Iowa
- Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend at Iowa Speedway
- Saturday, July 29
- St. Joseph, Mo.
- Back Together Weekend at Chiefs Training Camp
- Saturday, August 12
- Lenexa
- Lenexa Farmers Market
- Saturday, August 19
- Des Moines
- Downtown Des Moines Farmers Market
- Friday, September 1
- Kansas City, Mo.
- First Fridays with the Chiefs
The Chiefs said this is the first time the franchise has hosted a mobile celebration tour like this one.
The Chiefs also plan to add additional stops to the list throughout the summer.