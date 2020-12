Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws against the Denver Broncos in the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel )

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – The NFL announced on Sunday the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Los Angeles Chargers later than expected during the Week 17 lineup.

The kickoff for the Jan. 3 game will be moved to 3:25 p.m.

The game was set to start at noon.