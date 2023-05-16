KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is one of the highest-paid athletes in the world according to Forbes.

The business magazine released its annual list of the 50 highest-paid athletes. The list includes both salary as well as endorsements and other off-field earnings.

Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list making a whopping $136 million in 2022. He is followed by two more soccer players. Forbes says Lionel Messi raked in $130 million and Kylian Mbappé made $120 million.

The 2022 payday for the Chiefs QB1 was $59.3 million according to the Forbes ranking.

The Chiefs aren’t responsible for paying all of that money. Mahomes is also a part owner in the Kansas City Royals, Sporting KC, and the KC Current.

His investments also include KMO Burger, which owns Whataburger franchises in the Kansas City area as well as a bank in his hometown of Tyler, Texas.

That doesn’t even begin to list his revenue made from State Farm ads, Subway commercials, and T-Mobile partnerships. He also has endorsement deals with Oakley, Adidas, and a number of other companies.

With all that Mahomes isn’t the highest NFL player. He’s not even the highest player in the AFC West. Both of those titles belong to Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. Forbes reports Wilson made $85 million in 2022, more than anyone else in the league.

Wilson is 12th on the Forbes list of highest paid athletes in the world.

Mahomes makes the list in the middle, at No. 24.

Lakers super star LeBron James is the highest-paid player in the United States. He also earned the No. 4 spot on the Forbes list with an income of $119.5 million in 2022.

Every athlete on the list made at least $45 million in 2022, according to the magazine, before taxes and agents fees. The 50 athletes on Forbes list earned a combined $3.44 billion in the past 12 months.

See the full list at Forbes.com/lists.athletes.