Kansas City Chiefs release 2020 schedule, featuring 5 prime time games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The 2020 schedule is set for the Super Bowl champions.

The Kansas City Chiefs released their schedule for the upcoming season on Thursday.

Like last season, the Chiefs have a whopping five prime time games, including the first regular season game on Sept. 10, taking on the Texans at Arrowhead Stadium.

They also have four other chances to impress a national audience with another Thursday night game, a Monday night game and two Sunday night games on their schedule.

Find the full schedule below:

Week 1: Thursday, Sept. 10, 7:20 p.m. vs Houston Texans

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 20, 3:25 p.m. at Los Angeles Chargers

Week 3: Monday, Sept. 28, 7:15 p.m. at Baltimore Ravens

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 4, 3:25 p.m. vs New England Patriots

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 11, noon vs Las Vegas Raiders

Week 6: Thursday, Oct. 15, 7:20 p.m. at Buffalo Bills

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 25, 3:25 p.m. at Denver Broncos

Week 8: Sunday, Nov. 1, noon vs New York Jets

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 8, noon vs Carolina Panthers

Week 10: BYE WEEK

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 22, 7:20 p.m. at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 29, 3:25 p.m. at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 6, 7:20 p.m. vs Denver Broncos

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 13, noon at Miami Dolphins

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 20, 3:25 p.m. at New Orleans Saints

Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 27, noon vs Atlanta Falcons

Week 17: Sunday, Jan. 3, noon vs Los Angeles Chargers

Single-game and group tickets for all home games go on sale Friday.

Per usual tradition, Jackson County residents will have a pre-sale opportunity from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday. Then ticket sales start at 11 a.m Friday for season ticket holders and at noon for the general public.

You can purchase Chiefs tickets here.

The future of games this fall is far from certain, with the coronavirus pandemic canceling many large gatherings this summer.

But the NFL decided to hold the draft and release schedules like normal and then adjust if needed in the future.

According to a Chiefs spokesperson, refunds will be issued if a game is canceled and can’t be rescheduled or is played under conditions that keep fans from attending, such as a ban on public gatherings.