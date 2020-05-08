Kansas City Chiefs release 2020 schedule, featuring 5 prime time games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The 2020 schedule is set for the Super Bowl champions.
The Kansas City Chiefs released their schedule for the upcoming season on Thursday.
Like last season, the Chiefs have a whopping five prime time games, including the first regular season game on Sept. 10, taking on the Texans at Arrowhead Stadium.
They also have four other chances to impress a national audience with another Thursday night game, a Monday night game and two Sunday night games on their schedule.
Find the full schedule below:
- Week 1: Thursday, Sept. 10, 7:20 p.m. vs Houston Texans
- Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 20, 3:25 p.m. at Los Angeles Chargers
- Week 3: Monday, Sept. 28, 7:15 p.m. at Baltimore Ravens
- Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 4, 3:25 p.m. vs New England Patriots
- Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 11, noon vs Las Vegas Raiders
- Week 6: Thursday, Oct. 15, 7:20 p.m. at Buffalo Bills
- Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 25, 3:25 p.m. at Denver Broncos
- Week 8: Sunday, Nov. 1, noon vs New York Jets
- Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 8, noon vs Carolina Panthers
- Week 10: BYE WEEK
- Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 22, 7:20 p.m. at Las Vegas Raiders
- Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 29, 3:25 p.m. at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 6, 7:20 p.m. vs Denver Broncos
- Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 13, noon at Miami Dolphins
- Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 20, 3:25 p.m. at New Orleans Saints
- Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 27, noon vs Atlanta Falcons
- Week 17: Sunday, Jan. 3, noon vs Los Angeles Chargers
Single-game and group tickets for all home games go on sale Friday.
Per usual tradition, Jackson County residents will have a pre-sale opportunity from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday. Then ticket sales start at 11 a.m Friday for season ticket holders and at noon for the general public.
You can purchase Chiefs tickets here.
The future of games this fall is far from certain, with the coronavirus pandemic canceling many large gatherings this summer.
But the NFL decided to hold the draft and release schedules like normal and then adjust if needed in the future.
According to a Chiefs spokesperson, refunds will be issued if a game is canceled and can’t be rescheduled or is played under conditions that keep fans from attending, such as a ban on public gatherings.