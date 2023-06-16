KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs announced information for Training Camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.
This is the 13th training camp at the University for the Chiefs.
Open practices are scheduled to begin on Sunday, July 23. The final day will be Thursday, August 17.
All training camp practices will be free of charge to the public unless otherwise noted below or online.
Training camp tickets must be reserved in advance, beginning Wednesday, June 22, at 10 a.m. Reservations can be made at chiefs.com/trainingcamp/. Tickets to each session will be limited to six tickets per practice because of the high demand.
Fans will also have the chance to buy Chiefs Tailgate Suites in the North Endzone for groups of 10 or more. The option is new this year.
The Tailgate Suites offer a private viewing area next to the field with food & beverage options as well as A/C.
All tickets are mobile entry only through the Chiefs Mobile app.
Missouri Western will charge a $5 parking fee per vehicle per day, with the exception of the two exclusive Chiefs Season Ticket Member days when parking is free. Fans are required to pre-purchase parking, and that can be done during the ticket reservation process.
Team Autograph Days
- July 23
- July 24
- July 29
- August 5
- August 9
Missouri Western will charge $5 admission fee on the following practice days:
- Sunday, July 23
- Saturday, July 29 (Chiefs Champions Tour)
- Saturday, August 5 (Family Fun Day)
The Chiefs will host two free practices that are only open to Season Ticket Members:
- Monday, July 24
- Wednesday, August 9
Other key dates during Training Camp:
- July 31
- Alumni Day
- August 17
- Military Appreciation Day
The schedule for all team practices are subject to change and weather and field conditions are evaluated by the Chiefs daily.
If practice is moved indoors due to inclement weather it will be closed to the general public. The club will notify fans through social media channels as soon as a decision is made.
Full Training Camp Schedule
- Sunday, July 23
- Practice – 9:15 a.m.
- $5 Admission Fee
- Team Autograph Session
- Monday, July 24
- Practice – 9:15 a.m.
- Exclusive Season Ticket Member Day – (Not Open to General Public)
- Team Autograph Session
- Tuesday, July 25
- Practice – 9:15 a.m.
- Autographs: Linebackers
- Wednesday, July 26
- Practice – 9:15 a.m.
- Autographs: Defensive Backs
- Thursday, July 27
- No Practice
- Friday, July 28
- Practice – 9:15 a.m.
- Autographs: Quarterbacks, Running Backs & Specialists
- Saturday, July 29
- Practice – 9:15 a.m.
- $5 Admission Fee – NFL Back Together Weekend
- Chiefs Champions Tour
- Team Autograph Session
- Sunday, July 30
- Practice – 9:15 a.m.
- Autographs: Wide Receivers & Tight Ends
- Monday, July 31
- Practice – 9:15 a.m.
- Alumni Day
- Autographs: Offensive/Defensive Line
- Tuesday, Aug. 1
- No Practice
- Wednesday, Aug. 2
- Practice – 9:15 a.m.
- Autographs: Linebackers
- Thursday, Aug. 3
- Practice – 9:15 a.m.
- Autographs: Defensive Backs
- Friday, Aug. 4
- Practice – 9:15 a.m.
- Autographs: Quarterbacks, Running Backs & Specialists
- Saturday, Aug. 5
- Practice – 9:15 a.m.
- Family Fun Day – $5 Admission Fee
- Team Autograph Session
- Sunday, Aug. 6
- No Practice
- Monday, Aug. 7
- Practice – 9:15 a.m.
- Autographs: Wide Receivers/Tight Ends
- Tuesday, Aug. 8
- Practice – 9:15 a.m.
- Autographs: Offensive Line & Defensive Line
- Wednesday, Aug. 9
- Practice – 9:15 a.m.
- Exclusive Season Ticket Member Day – (Not Open to General Public)
- Team Autograph Session
- Thursday, Aug. 10
- No Practice
- Friday, Aug. 11
- Practice – 9:15 a.m.
- Autographs: Linebackers
- Saturday, Aug. 12
- No Practice
- Sunday, Aug. 13
- Preseason Game No. 1 – Chiefs at Saints – 12:00 p.m. CT
- Monday, Aug. 14
- No Practice
- Tuesday, Aug. 15
- Practice – 9:15 a.m.
- Autographs: Defensive Backs
- Wednesday, Aug. 16
- Practice – 9:15 a.m.
- Autographs: Offensive/Defensive Line
- Thursday, Aug. 17
- Practice – 8:15 a.m.
- Military Appreciation Day
- Final Camp Practice