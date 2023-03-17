KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are adding some depth on defense through free agency.

The Chiefs have reportedly signed former Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards to one-year deals.

The 27-year-old Tranquill spent the first four seasons of his pro career with the Chargers and is coming off of his best season yet. He tallied 146 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 5 sacks and one interception.

The former fourth-round pick out of Notre Dame becomes one of the most experienced linebackers in the room for the Chiefs as he joins young players like Nick Bolton, Willie Gay and Leo Chenal who are all coming off of quality seasons of their own.

Edwards spent his first four seasons with the Buccaneers and was a key part of the defense that held the Chiefs to nine points in Super Bowl 55.

He is also coming off of one of his best years with 82 tackles and two interceptions. Edwards will most likely be replacing Juan Thornhill at safety who signed with the Cleveland Browns in free agency.

The 26-year-old Kentucky alum also joins a young safety room that features Justin Reid and second-year player Bryan Cook.

Other Chiefs moves

Tranquill and Edwards’ signings are just the latest in a slew of free agency moves for the Chiefs.

Former Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. is heading to the Cincinnati Bengals after signing a four-year, $64 million deal.

Former Chiefs defensive tackle Khalen Saunders has signed with the the New Orleans Saints on a three-year deal worth $14.5 million.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has also agreed to sign a deal with the New England Patriots. The contract is reportedly a three-year, $33 million deal.

Former Chiefs tackle Andrew Wylie signed with the Washington Commanders, joining the team’s new assistant coach Eric Bieniemy.

Earlier this week, the Chiefs signed former San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu to a two-year, $20 million deal.

The Chiefs also signed former Jacksonville Jaguars tackle Jawaan Taylor to a 4-year deal worth $80 million.