KANSAS CITY, MO (KSNT) – Many of the streets are already blocked off in the Downtown Kansas City, Missouri area making getting around fairly difficult.

Although getting from point A to point B might be a challenge Wednesday, the excitement is still at an all-time high. Despite a chilly weather forecast, one Chiefs super fan thinks this year’s parade could have a higher attendance than the one in 2020.

“It’s gonna be super bowl weather,” “KC Superman” Michael Wheeler said. “Just grateful. I think more people are gonna show up because of the weather and so much has been happening since that time and this time, so it’s gonna be a good thing.”

Wheeler says he plans to run alongside the whole parade route so he can meet as many fellow chiefs fans as he can.