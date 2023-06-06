KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Members of the Kansas City Chiefs are stepping up to determine if the team’s offense or defense is better.

Instead of leaving it all on the gridiron the athletes will put their athleticism to the test and play ball on the softball diamond.

The fun is all for a good cause.

Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling is holding a charity softball game to raise money for his Humble Beginnings Foundation. He recruited the rest of the team to help.

The game is Friday, June 9, at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas.

Organizers released the rosters for the game and homerun derby Tuesday morning. Each team is loaded with players Chiefs fans have come to love.

Valdes-Scantling says Chiefs Kingdom can expect to see the following players at the game Friday evening, with additional players to be announced before gameday.

Team Offence

Patrick Mahomes

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Chris Oladokun

Rashee Rice

Richie James

Jawaan Taylor

Jerrion Ealy

Justyn Ross

Jody Fortson

Darian Kinnard

Wanya Morris

Matt Bushman

Skyy Moore

Jerome Carvin

Ihmir Smith-Marsette

John Ross, lll

Isiah Pacheco

KaDarius Toney

Tyler Fryfogle

Kendall Blanton

Noah Gray

Sebastian Gutierrez

Shane Buechele

Team Defense

L’Jarius Sneed

Charles Omenihu

Nick Bolton

Trent McDuffie

Chamarri Conner

Kahlef Hailassie

Justin Reid

Chris Williams

Felix Anudike-Uzomah

Keondre Coburn

Lamar Jackson

Malik Herring

Cole Christiansen

Nic Jones

Phil Haskins

George Karlaftis

Tickets for Friday’s game are on sale at MonarchsBaseball.com and start at $25. They are also available at Legends Field Box Office.