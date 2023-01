KANSAS CITY, MO – Kansas City Chiefs fans erupted into cheers as the Chiefs secured their spot in the Super Bowl with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday, January 29.

The Chiefs beat the Bengals 23-20, and will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles during the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 12.

Footage posted to Twitter by Matt Murdick shows people cheering and running onto the field as fireworks erupt at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.