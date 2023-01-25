KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tailgating at an NFL game is a rite of passage in Chiefs Kingdom.

Thousands of fans gather any given Sunday in the parking lot outside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to celebrate the Chiefs, the game, and the excitement they both bring to the Kansas City metro.

Tailgating and barbecue are two things Kansas City is known for, and a new ranking proves it.

World Sports Network, a sports news and betting company, just ranked the Kansas City Chiefs as the NFL team with the best tailgates. The Arizona Cardinals and the Buffalo Bills came in second and third in the ranking.

It’s no wonder then that pre-gaming at Arrowhead has become something of a bucket list item, a sporting spectacle that every football fan should experience at least once. World Sports Network

The company gave the Chiefs a 69.2 score out of a possible 100 points.

The only team to earn a better score that the Chiefs are the Kansas State Wildcats.

As two of the world capitals in BBQ, the food here unsurprisingly plays an essential role in the footballing festivities. But alongside some of the smokiest ribs and juiciest burgers in sport, it’s the fans that really make the Wildcat and The Chiefs tailgates so special. World Sports Network

WSN says it analyzed information from ESPN, Statisa, and TripAdvisor reviews that mentioned tailgating experience from people across the country. The ranking also considered the average monthly rainfall during the football season, the average cost for a ticket to the game, and stadium capacity.

The entire ranking is available at wsn.com/blog/best-tailgates.